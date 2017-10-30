Thor Ragnarok smashes NZ Box Office records

Director Taika Waititi continues to dominate the NZ Box Office with his new Marvel movie Thor: Ragnarok ejecting his 2016 film, Hunt For The Wilderpeople from the top spot.

The film's promoters have reported that Thor: Ragnarok has taken more than $2.2m at the New Zealand box office to date.

On top of that, of all the countries the film has opened in to date, New Zealand has delivered the biggest local opening weekend in 2017.

Thor: Ragnarok also marks Waititi's biggest opening day, and weekend, across all of his films including Hunt For the Wilderpeople, as well as beating the opening weekends for both the first and second instalments of the Thor franchise.

The movie has received rave local reviews since its premiere with special mention to the Kiwi humour throughout the film.

Waititi appears in the film as Korg, where his distinct Kiwi accent and jokes are evident.

The Thor Ragnarok New Zealand statistics to date are:

Highest October opening weekend of all time

Highest opening weekend of 2017

7th highest opening weekend ever from The Walt Disney Studios

Earlier this year when the official trailer was released, it was clear to see that there was a lot of interest from fans across the globe. Now the wait is over for most, meanwhile the world's largest film audience, America, awaits their opening weekend on November 3.