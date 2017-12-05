Thor dominates 2017 NZ box office

Within just six weeks of release, Thor: Ragnarok has earned a record $6.5mil in New Zealand, making it the number one movie at the New Zealand box office for films released in 2017.

Globally the movie has made USD $800mil and is currently the seventh most successful release of all time for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, overtaking other key Marvel movies including Captain America: Civil War and Guardians of the Galaxy 2.

General Manager of Walt Disney Studios Australia and New Zealand, Jo Bladen says Taika Waititi's humourous approach set the film apart.

"The humour has been key to setting this film apart and creating its own unique place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe," says Bladen, "A large part of that success was the unmistakably Kiwi character Korg who almost steals the show.”

With Thor: Ragnarok is now the highest earner ever in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in New Zealand.

Thor: Ragnarok is in cinemas now.