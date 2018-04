As ANZAC Day nears, a group of Māori members of the NZ Defence Force are preparing to head to Gallipoli for the annual commemorations.

Lieutenant Commander Olly Te Ua will travel with a team of thirty from Te Ope Kātua o Aotearoa (the NZ Defence Force) to Turkey.

There the group will perform to honour those lost in battle at Gallipoli.

Lt Comm Te Ua, who says this is a first for this group, paid tribute to the fallen soldiers reciting the Ode of Remembrance in te reo.