Third night in hospital for PM and daughter

The world will get its first glimpse of the PM’s baby Sunday before mum and dad leave hospital to take her home.

At nearly three days old the tiny tot will make her first public appearance at 11am cradled in mother Jacinda Ardern’s arms with proud dad Clarke Gayford.

The Prime Minister’s office (PMO) says the trio will depart Auckland Hospital shortly after.

They say everyone is in “good spirits” and that baby is “very cute”.

“Baby slept a lot more last night … but the PM admits she didn’t sleep much while baby slept which is probably because she is still very excited about everything.”

PMO says it was a “hive of activity this morning” with Ardern being visited by her midwife, obstetrician and physio.

Baby will receive her first bath Saturday afternoon and the PM’s mother Laurell Ardern is also expected to visit.

The Kingdom of Saudi Araba sent a congratulatory bouquet so large it had to be wheeled in to the PM’s room but could barely fit.

“She is so very grateful for the gift and has decided to share it with all other mothers on the tenth floor of the maternity ward,” an office spokesperson says.

Baby was born four days after her June 17 due date on the day of the Winter Solstice during Matariki.

A new photo of the baby is expected to be released today.