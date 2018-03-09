Tereora College welcomes PM Ardern

Today marks the final day of the government's Pacific Mission in Rarotonga.

This morning Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was welcomed on to Tereora College where she opened new classrooms.

Tereora College Principal, Tania Morgan explained that, "The design of it (the College) actually came from two former students of Tereora College and they have just finished university in New Zealand so they have been taught here, educated here in the Cook Islands, went off to university, came back and designed it so we're very proud of that fact."

Following this, she will then visit a netball coaching programme funded by New Zealand.

This afternoon she'll have lunch alongside female politicians, businesses and community leaders.