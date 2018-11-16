Teeks' music to feature on Netflix

Ngāpuhi, Ngāi Te Rangi and Ngāti Ranginui descendant Te Karehana Gardener-Toi’s music is set to be featured on the Netflix series, Easy.

Easy is an American comedy-drama anthology series set in Chicago.

The series was created by acclaimed filmmaker Joe Swanberg and features Orlando Bloom, Marc Maron, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Aya Cash, Dave Franco, and a selection of other well-known names.

Gardiner-Toi presented the Best Māori Artist Award last night at the Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards after winning the award last year.

This year’s recipient was Troy Kingi.

Pictured: Gardener-Toi with Brooke Fraser, winner of the International Achievement Award.