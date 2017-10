Some of Māoridom's up and coming musicians have been named as finalists for this year's prestigious Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards.

Among the hopefuls is first-timer TEEKS, who is up for three awards, Best Soul RnB Artist, Te Māngai Pāho Best Māori Artist and the Breakthrough Artist of the Year.

Sons of Zion, Tomorrow People, KINGS, Alien Weaponry and Maisey Rika are also up for awards.