Team NZ needs one more win for America’s Cup victory

Emirates Team New Zealand has one more race left to defeat USA and bring the America's Cup back home to New Zealand.

The 35th America’s Cup match is being hosted by Louis Vuitton in Bermuda and so far Team NZ led by Peter Burling is surging ahead of USA winning six out of seven races.

TVNZ’s former America’s Cup broadcaster Martin Tasker spoke to Kawe Kōrero Reporters and says he’s impressed by the young team representing New Zealand.

He says, “They’re a very cool bunch of kids. They’re very young. All of them bar the skipper are under 30. And they just have a real calmness about them.”

However, Tasker is realistic that the “deal is not done yet”.

He says to get the America’s Cup, Emirates Team New Zealand need have to win one more race where the USA need to win six.

The two yachts will take to the water again tomorrow morning at 5am (NZ time).