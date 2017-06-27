Team New Zealand wins America's Cup

Team New Zealand has taken back the America’s Cup after winning the first two races scheduled in Bermuda this morning.

Team New Zealand defeated Oracle Team USA 7-1 in the first-to-seven series.

Prime Minister Bill English is joining the masses sending huge congratulations to the Kiwi team.

He says leadership. Teamwork and technological brilliance is what enabled it to regain the America’s cup.

“I would like to congratulate chief executive Grant Dalton, helmsman Peter Burling, skipper Glen Ashby and the rest of the team, both on the boat and on shore,” Mr English says.

“They have done an amazing job to beat formidable opposition.

“The crewmanship aboard Team NZ has been outstanding and the innovative use of pedal power to drive the hydraulics on the New Zealand boat has showcased Kiwi ingenuity to the world.”

English says officials will talk to the Auckland City Council this morning about an appropriate way to recognise the team’s victory.

Te Kāea reporter Moana Makapelu Lee was at the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron with hundreds of people who gathered there early this morning to watch the race.