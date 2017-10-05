Te Ururoa Flavell pays tribute to the late Lewis Moeau

Image supplied by Te Puni Kōkiri.

Former Minister of Māori Developmemt Te Ururoa Flavell shares fond memories of the late Rongowhakaata elder Lewis Moeau.

Flavell spoke to Kawekōrero Reporters and says Moeau was a great asset to his people and the Government.

He says, “He was easy going, he had a big heart, he was very clear when he was an orator for the Government, for former Prime Ministers and for Ministers like myself.”

Flavell says, “He (Moeau) received a Queen Service Medal for his services to his people and the Prime Ministers and Governor-Generals of past years.”

Moeau was also the orator for Government representatives and the Queen of England.

And Flavell says, “The biggest things for me though were his love for his Māori people and his kind nature. He carried himself like a leader and presented himself as a leader of Rongowhakaata. That's the legacy left behind, how a leader should present himself.”

Lewis Moeau will lie at Pāhou Marae in Manutuke and will be farewelled on Monday at 11am.