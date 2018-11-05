Te Tumu Paeroa welcomes first female trustee

Te Tumu Paeroa has officially welcomed its first female Māori Trustee to the helm. Dr Charlotte Severne begins a three year term and is looking forward to continuing work to protect and enhance Māori land.



Severne steps into her new role, taking 90,000 hectares of Māori land under her wing.

She says, "Women do bring a different lens to the type of mahi that we're talking about here. We tend to be more affiliative in our types of management and we also bring the whole whānau with us."

The Trust manages and provides professional advice and land development services to nearly 100,000 Māori landowners.

Severne takes the reins from Jamie Tuuta and is set on growing opportunity.

She has a PHD in geology, is an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to Māori and science, was the former chief scientist for oceans and Māori development at NIWA, and held the role of Massey University's Assistant Vice-Chancellor for Māori and Pasifika for the past two years.

Massey University’s Head of Te Pūtahi a Toi Professor Meihana Durie says, "We are sad to see her leave but we are glad she is taking on the role because the work she has done before was all about enhancing Māori and their land."

The role also includes statutory functions for the administration of Māori land and other trusts, which includes some groups that are developing affordable housing.