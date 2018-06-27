Te Taura Whiri & Heritage NZ partner to promote te reo

Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori (the Māori Language Commission) and Heritage New Zealand and have joined in a new agreement to promote Māori Language and celebrate New Zealand's heritage.

Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga provides advice to local government, iwi and whānau on protecting heritage sites, including archaeological sites and 43 nationally significant heritage properties.

Together, the organisations plan to collaborate on ways to promote te reo Māori and also celebrate the country's heritage.

Examples of where this may be done, include Māngungu Mission overlooking the Hokianga Harbour where the largest signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi took place.

Another is Te Waimate Mission in Northland, the country's second oldest building, which shares stories of important early encounters between Māori and tauiwi.

The Chief Executives, Ngahiwi Apanui of Te Taura Whiri and Andrew Coleman of Heritage New Zealand, say the two organisations are the most natural alliance imaginable.