Video credit - TV3

The annual Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards has kicked off with a blast!

Rock band reo Māori Alien Weaponry have opened tonight's show, incorporating the kaihaka of Ngā Puna o Waiorea in the performance of their song, Kai Tangata.

Alien Weaponry are up for Best Rock Artist, Best Group, Album of the Year and Te Māngai Pāho's Best Māori Artist awards.

Ngā Puna o Waiorea also performed right throughout the duration of the Red Carpet event earlier this evening.