Topics: Education, Te Reo Māori

Te reo Māori nurtured at American school

By Pere Wihongi

The mana of the Māori language is being fostered at a school in America. Mana Academy in Utah inspires students to learn by honouring multiple cultures and the arrival of a Māori teacher has added new flavour to the curriculum.

Mana Academy started 5 years ago and we started serving students from under represented neighbourhoods with a specific focus on Pacific Islander students

The 85% of Polynesian students make up the student population at Mana Academy with 10% Latino and the remaining a mixture of different ethnicities.

It is a cultural based education school which means that the staff are used to the cultures of the students to help them in their academic journey. And they have a strong belief that this cultural approach has seen great results by the school's educational strategy.
 

