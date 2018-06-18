Te Reo Māori lives through haka

Auckland was swarmed yesterday with haka exponents from all over, the main objective was to celebrate the culture through language. Te Kāea went to listen to the beautiful voices and find out what makes te reo in Tāmaki so different.

The language was heard, it was sung, it was embodied.

Seventeen groups graced the stage at the Auckland competition, each bringing their own sound and dialect.

Aterea Rāpira says the language in Auckland is the heartbeat of Māori culture and influences what happens across the country.

Mohi Allen of Ngāpuhi says, "There isn't only one dialect here in Auckland. It's been influenced by the other tribes that now call Auckland home. That's why it's called Tāmaki Herehere i ngā Waka."

"This is a huge kaupapa to bring us as Māori back to ourselves again and to celebrate our language," says Allen.

A skillful Te Waka Huia team took out the reo section of the competition and will be the face of Auckland at Matatini 2019

