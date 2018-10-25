Te reo Māori the big winner at NZ industry awards

Māori Television’s te reo news and live events coverage and content programming are among the finalists recognised for excellence in television at this year’s Huawei Mate20 New Zealand Television Awards 2018.

“The real acknowledgement here is te reo Māori in our placing as finalists, as well as the recognition given to all other te reo programmes in the country,“ says Māori Television Chief Executive Keith Ikin.

“Our te reo Māori news and election coverage is a credit and a testament to staff who worked tirelessly under exceptional challenges and this pays tribute to their hard work and commitment to excellence in delivering the unprecedented coverage we provided to the country in te reo Māori and English,” says Ikin.

“That also includes the industry acknowledgement of the Television Legend Award to our distinguished veteran broadcaster Tini Molyneux, who is a producer of our news programme Te Kāea.”

Another industry recognition goes to Māori Television’s Native Affairs: Dark Horse story which saw cameraman Greg Riwai win the Gold Award for cinematography at the New Zealand Cinematographer Society Awards last week.

“We are very proud of the industry standard and excellence demonstrated in these awards in te reo Māori and we congratulate all the finalists,” says Ikin.

Māori Television finalists in the NZTV Awards are:

Best News Coverage and Best Live Events Coverage - Election Aotearoa:

Te Kāea’s 2017 General Election news coverage, dubbed Election Aotearoa, has been nominated for two awards category for Best News Coverage and Best Live Events Coverage. It is the first time that Te Kāea been recognised in a mainstream television industry awards category. The country saw unrivalled election coverage that mixed outside broadcasts and studio interviews and debates with live audiences.

Best Live Events Coverage - ANZAC Dawn Service:

“We’re the only television network in the country that is totally committed to what ANZAC means to New Zealanders and we recognize this as a national day of remembrance and our dawn to dusk coverage reflects this,” says Ikin.

Best Director for Documentary/Factual - Peter Burger, Artefact, Greenstone TV, Māori Television:

Artefact, one of Māori Television’s premier documentary series for this year, is a finalist for Best Director for Documentary/Factual. An iconic series showcasing the nation’s stories, the six one-hour programmes beautifully captures the time-travelling encounters with Aotearoa’s taonga including our natural environment. Expertly hosted by Dame Anne Salmond, Artefact takes viewers on a journey from our bird life, forests and rivers, to undiscovered provincial store rooms, to some of the world’s most famous museums.

Te Māngai Pāho Best Maori Programme - Ahikāroa, Kura Productions Ltd, Māori Television:

Quinton Hita, Karen Te-Ō-Kahurangi WaakaTibble, Nicola Smith, Rachel Jean.

Huawei Mate20 Best Presenter: Entertainment - Anika Moa:

Anika Moa: Unleashed S1, Rogue Productions Ltd, Maori Television / TVNZ On Demand.

Best Editing: Documentary/Factual - Dion Schmidt:

Wilbur: The King in the Ring, Notable Pictures, Māori Television.

Television Legend - Tini Molyneux

