Te Puea Memorial Marae wins Hiwa i te Rangi Award for Community

Te Puea Memorial Marae has been announced as the winner of the Hiwa i te Rangi Award for Community at the 2017 Matariki awards.

The marae was established in 1965 in honour of Te Puea Hērangi CBE – grand-daughter of the second Māori king, King Tawhiao.

Located in South Auckland, Te Puea came to national attention after opening its doors in May 2016 to help the homeless of Tāmaki Makaurau, providing them with a warm, safe place to stay in the spirit of manaakitanga and community.

Add to... Log in to add this video to a playlist.

Over a three-month period, the marae became a symbol of Auckland’s homelessness crisis and the Government’s perceived failure to address it.

Te Puea spokesperson Hurimoana Dennis spearheaded the Manaaki Tangata initiative which saw the marae open its door to the most vulnerable, placing 130 families in homes and having upwards of 56 families staying on its premises.

The Manaaki Tangata programme provided people with food, shelter, basic sanitisation and support to get into permanent housing.

“It’s the kids that drive us,” said Dennis at the time.

Add to... Log in to add this video to a playlist.

The selfless move captured the public’s imagination and volunteers, supplies and donations flooded into the marae as people sought to support the grassroots effort to provide for the community’s most vulnerable.

By the time its support service drew to a close for 2016, Te Puea had assisted 181 people – at least 100 of them children – with the help of more than 1,200 volunteers.

Despite Dennis expressing the hope that the marae’s services would not be required this year, the unchanged housing and social support situation has seen Te Puea Memorial Marae representatives indicate that it will again open its doors in 2017.