Te Mātāwai to discuss reo revitalisation with communities

Te Mātāwai, the new Māori language entity, will host several regional hui around Aotearoa to help create a strategic direction for te reo Māori.

Te Mātāwai has been charged with working on behalf of Iwi and Māori alongside the crown to support te reo Māori revitalisation.

They are urging people to attend these hui.

Newly appointed CEO of Te Mātāwai, Te Atarangi Whiu says, "We want to hear people’s ideas on how te reo Māori can be restored and strengthened in the home, their community or iwi.”

Information gathered at each hui will help Te Mātāwai put plans in place to support long-term, innovative and sustainable initiatives to increase Māori language, Whiu adds.

“Some iwi may have language strategies in place and know what works and what doesn’t. A parent may be doing fun things at home with the reo for their kids. Communities may have reo Māori champions or local events that encourage use the reo.

Come to a hui in your region and tell us about it,” urged Ms Whiu

Whiu was appointed as the inaugural Chief Executive Officer of the Te Mātāwai board just last month.

The new entity will take responsibility for community language programme funding of over $9 million per annum as well as $1 million in research funding on the 1st of July 2017.

Hui dates are as follows:

