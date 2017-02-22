Te Mātāwai appoints Chief Executive Officer

Image: Te Atarangi Whiu

Te Atarangi Whiu has been appointed as the inaugural Chief Executive Officer of the Te Mātāwai Board.

The Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Ranginui and Ngāti Maniapoto descendent will lead the new independent statutory entity Te Mātāwai which has been charged with leading the revitalisation of Te Reo Māori.

Te Mātāwai has been tasked with working on behalf of Iwi and Māori alongside the crown to support te reo Māori revitalisation.

The new entity will take responsibility for community language programme funding of over $9 million per annum as well as $1 million in research fundung on the 1st of July 2017.

Chair of Te Mātāwai, Te Waihoroi Shortland says, “Te Atarangi brings hope for the future of te reo Māori, built on a legacy instilled by her parents, the experience of walking the hallways of government and the backing of the whole Board of Te Mātāwai dedicated to revitalising the Māori language. I believe she was born for this challenge”

Ms Whiu takes up the Tumu Whakarae | Chief Executive Officer role from 1 March 2017.