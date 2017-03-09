Te Matatini dates and venues yet to be confirmed

The Te Matatini National Committee says venues and dates for the National Kapa Haka festival in 2019 haven't yet been confirmed. Chairman Herewini Parata says elements considered in choosing a venue include locally available accommodation, access to venue and local amenities.

Te Rūnanganui o Te Ātiawa and the Port Nicholson Settlement Trust will propose to Te Matatini and local iwi, Te Matatini be held at the Cake Tin in Wellington in 2019.

Te Rūnanganui Chairman Kura Moeahu says the stadium is an ideal location for the event for various reasons, including close public transport facilities and enough space to cater for thousands of people.

Herewini Parata says setting National Festival venue and dates will occur after discussion with the hosting rohe Cultural Committee and host iwi.