Te Matatini chairman squashes rumours

The 2019 venue for the national kapa haka festival in Wellington has not been confirmed although reports shared on social media speculate the Capital’s ‘Cake Tin’ stadium is the location.

This comes after Te Hiku Media interviewed Te Ikaroa Rāwhiti MP, Meka Whaitiri, who made the false claim.

Chairman of the Te Matatini Society, Selwyn Parata, told Kawe Kōrero Reporters that the announcement made by Whaitiri was premature because the venue has not yet been decided.

Parata says, “There has been no dialogue in regards to that at all.

“But let me re-iterate that the mauri stones are in Wellington and within the two months we have in front of us there will be discussions between Te Matatini Committee, the local tribes and the Wellington Regional Kapa Haka competition organisers.

“At the conclusion of those meetings the decision will be made as to where Te Matatini will be held.”

Parata urges the kapa haka community to be patient and says, ”we've only just finished one beautiful event, in due course Te Matatini will make a public announcement to everyone where the next Te Matatini will be held.”