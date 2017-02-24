Te Matatini 2017 - Te Taha Tū

Established in 2009, Te Taha Tū is a pan-tribal group which draws members from all over Tāmaki Makaurau as well as Kaitaia, Whangārei, and Hastings.

The group aims to provide a whānau supported network and pursues matauranga Māori through the medium of Māori performing arts.

Te Taha Tū is led by kaitātaki tane James Ahkeni (Hemi) Tai Tin and kaitātaki wahine Ngāhiriwa Tai Tin.

The group is tutored by Mau Tai Tin, Karina Rātima, Wiremu Tai Tin and Maurits Kelderman.

Here is the group's whakaeke 'Te Wera o te Hau Raki' which tells the historical story of Te Wera Hauraki who assisted Ngāti Kahungunu at a time they were besieged, it also carries with it a reminder that the descendants of both tribes are linked by the blood of their ancestors.