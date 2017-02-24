Te Matatini 2017 - Te Kapa Haka o Te Whānau-a-Apanui

Reigning champions Te Kapa Haka o Te Whānau-a-Apanui have been busy representing the Mataatua rohe nationally and internationally after their win at the 2015 National competition.

They have attended the Military Tattoo event in both Melbourne and Wellington and also travelled to Hawaii where they performed at the Merrie Monarch festival.

The group describe their purpose as holding fast to the traditions, knowledge, authority and spiritual distinction of Te Whānau-a-Apanui.

Te Kapa Haka o Te Whānau-a-Apanui is led onstage by Tamati Waaka and Pūao Whauwhau. The team is tutored by Rikirangi Gage, Hone Wharepapa and Te Reweti Wharepapa.

Here is their waiata-ā-ringa, 'Kia Kaha, Kia Toa, E Tā te Ururoa', a song in directed at the Minister of Māori Affairs and Māori Party co-leader Te Ururoa Flavell. The waiata asks Flavell to heed the words of the Māori king at his coronation festivities in 2016.