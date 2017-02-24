Te Matatini 2017 - Te Kapa Haka o Kairanga

In 1998, Te Kapa Haka o Kairanga was established to allow members to perform in the NZ Army’s inaugural cultural festival held in Waiouru in 1999. The name "Kairanga" was chosen for the group, drawing upon the significance of Linton Camp and its location pertaining to Ngāti Hineaute.

In 2006, Kairanga represented for the first time competing at Te Mata Waiora Kapa Haka Regionals held in Palmerston North.

A sense of pride and eagerness manifests within the groupdue to the fact they are the first military group in history to perform at Te Matatini.

Their mission is to promote and sustain the cultural ethos of Ngāti Tūmatauenga utilising Māori Performing Arts (MPA) as a means to bridge cultural inequalities in modern society.

They aim to do this by providing a developmental platform for whānau and soldiers, using MPA as the linchpin to foster commitment, courage, comradeship and integrity. By doing this, they are able to have an influence on “operational effectiveness” at home, work, society and on active service around the world.

The group is led onstage by Pita Savage and Toni Ohlson and are proud representatives of Rangitāne.

Here is their whakaeke, 'Te Umu Pokapoka o Tū' which pays tribute to the Native Contingent who saw battle at Gallipoli and to the Pioneer Batallion who fought in France.