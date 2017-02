Ngaa Pou o Roto have participated in the Tainui Waka Kapa Haka regionals since 2008 and in Te Matatini since 2009.

The group which was established in 2007 is tutored by Tamara Takiari and Matehaere Clarke.

Takiari also leads the group alongside Clifford Pihama.

Here is the group's whakaeke, 'Te Reo o Te Kiingiitanga, composed by Takiari which honours Te Reo o Te Kingitanga.