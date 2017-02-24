Te Matatini 2017 - Ngā Kāwai Hekenga o Ngā Taonga Mai Tawhiti

Ngā Kāwai Hekenga o Ngā Taonga Mai Tawhiti are a new group to senior competitions and are attending Te Matatini after taking 3rd place at the Whanganui-a-Tara kapa haka regionals in early 2016.

The group is led on stage by Ben McGee and Georgia Taiapa and is tutored by Virginia Maxwell and Jillian Atawhai Henare-Butler.

The group is made up of representatives form a myriad of iwi across the nation.

Here is the group's whakaeke, 'Te Hokinga Mai a Ngaī Tara' written by Anlea Olsen with musical arrangement created by Virginia Maxwell.