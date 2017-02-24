Te Matatini 2017 - Muriwhenua

Established in 2009, Muriwhenua is led on stage this year by kaitātaki tane Chris Henare and kaitātaki wahine Sandra Waitai-Henare.

The group aims to research, foster and learn history, tikanga and te reo unique to Muriwhenua and to strengthen the links between whānau, hapū, iwi and marae of the region and wider community of Te Hiku o Te Ika.

Muriwhenua also aims to promote positive health and wellbeing through their performance.

Muriwhenua describes the theme of their performance as relating to their identity as the kaitiaki of Te Rerenga Wairua, guardians to Te Reinga. Their whakaeke reasserts their bloodlines to the hosts of the gathering, the descendants of Kahuhunuhunu.

Here is the group's whakaeke, 'Muriwhenua Tapairu' composed by Chris Henare.