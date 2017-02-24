Te Matatini 2017 - Kia Ngāwari

Kia Ngāwari was established in 1974 to support the revitalisation and resurgence of Te Reo Māori in Te Tau Ihu o te Waka a Māui through the medium of Māori performing arts.

The group has been absent from the Te Matatini stage for 20 years and is honoured to return.

With a new vibrant and energetic generation, the group wishes to continue to support the revitalisation and retention of te reo Māori and tikanga, provide opportunities for their people to come together and learn and finally to revitalise the art of entertaining.

The group is led on stage by Anthony de Thierry and Janis de Thierry. The duo also tutors the group alongside Manaaki Walker and Hotene Walker.

Here is the poi, 'He Mana tō te Tangata' which outlines the worth of people through a women's eyes and the strength of her role in what she gives to life.