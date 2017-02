Piripi Taylor brings you the latest live from Te Matatini.

Today is Mātangirua and the top nine group performances are underway at Te Matatini in Hastings. Piripi talks to Ngāti Kahungunu heamana Ngahiwi Tomoana about how his iwi have risen to the challenge of staging Māoridom's favourite event.

Heta Gardiner also caught up with Labour Party leader Andrew Little who arrived at Te Matatini this morning.

Stay tuned to maoritelevision.com for all the latest on Te Matatini 2017.