Leading our special newsbreak, after a 30 year absence Waioeka from the Eastern Bay of Plenty took the Te Matatini stage this morning.

The group representing the Mataatua region are one of four new groups amongst a record 47 teams competing this year. Te Kāea reporter Aroha Treacher caught up with Waioweka here in Hawkes Bay.

Māori Development Minister Te Ururoa Flavell also takes the time to speak with Te Kāea about what he thinks makes Te Matatini.