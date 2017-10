Te Ata Tino Toa is a group leading a campaign to increase the number of Māori seats in the next New Zealand Election in 2018.

This campaign aims to increase the number of Māori seats by increasing the number of Māori on the Māori roll.

A spokesperson for the group Te Ao Pritchard says, “Māori MPs from the Māori roll are more likely to prioritise Māori issues than Māori MPs on the General Roll.”