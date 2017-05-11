Tānemahuta Gray and Tiki Tāane team up for aerial acrobatics Maori infused show

A creative show combining multiple elements of performance and a strong Māori storyline.



Artistic Director, Tānemahuta Gray says, "The story behind this show is all about genealogy. The genealogy of two families and their urge to connect with their ancestors."

The show includes live music, kapa haka and hip hop. Director Tānemahuta Gray says the story takes you into a dream world where you see the aerial and dance performance enhanced.

Gray says, "In the story, their memories take the characters back to happier times with their loved one. We show the characters' memories through aerial performance dancing in the sky."

Tiki Taane performs live throughout the show. He says the music is a combination of songs from two of his albums and that being able to perform live with the dancers and performance elements is a highlight of his career.

Tiki Taane says, "Tane has put together this incredible show and story around my music, so my job now is to perform it live with my homie Sam Trevethick from Shape Shifter so were trying to do as much of it live as possible and bring a live element to this already incredible show."

The first show starts on May 19 in Palmerston North.