Tamia Apaapa returns home after a month

A 13 year-old girl who had been missing for nearly a month has returned home.

Tamia Apaapa, who was the subject of a media release on Monday, returned to her Auckland home yesterday and is said to be safe and well.

Apaapa was reported missing by her family four weeks ago on March 27.

Since then, Tamia had been heard from intermittently, but due to her age and length of time away from her family, Police were seriously concerned for her safety and well-being.

Police thank the media and the public for their help.