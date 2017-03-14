Tamariki to benefit from new charitable initiative

Thousands of children are expected to benefit from a new charitable initiative which will see $1million donated to those living in poverty as well as a range of other health and cultural causes.

West Auckland's 'The Trusts' will assist groups in need of funding to complete projects which will benefit the local community.

Projects include the planting of an orchard to help feed thousands of children with fresh fruit, a mobile dental service and equipment for a programme based on reducing the levels of obesity in preschool children and their parents.

Anyone in New Zealand can vote online for the cause of their choice with each vote providing $5 to the community group.

Formed in 1972, The Trusts is the largest of 19 entities of its kind in New Zealand and is tasked with reinvesting profits from the sale of alcohol back into community programmes, grants and sponsorships.

CEO of The Trusts says the million dollar charitable initiative is an example of how the licensing model is able to support charities while at the same time better manage the sale of alcohol.

“Most of the profits from liquor sales around NZ are retained by store owners. Under the model we operate within, the proceeds are returned to the community,” he says.

Wickham adds that the causes were chosen by a judging panel including Dai Henwood, Sir Bob Harvey and Linda Vagana who selected 30 finalists from over 130 applicants.

“It’s great to see the local community getting behind the charities of their choice, voting has only just opened and already $465,000 has been allocated to charitable causes around the region.”

You can register one vote each day at milliondollarmission.co.nz until the end of April 2017 or until all funds have been distributed.