Talk about looking after your whenua with whānau – Jamie Tuuta

The Māori Trustee Jamie Tuuta says that well there are Māori that are very attentive and utilise their whenua effectively, that number is a small group which leaves a lot of Māori land underutilised. He says Māori need to take advantage of the festive season were families are all together, to start talking about their Māori land.

Treasuring the whenua is a fundamental part of a Māori world view. But when it comes to actually physically embracing the earth, Te Tumu Paeroa says it isn't happening.

Jamie Tuuta says, “Most of the land that we look after, the people that own the land actually haven't seen or felt the land themselves.”

So they have turned to new marketing methods to entice the masses, especially the youth to take interest in their own family land.

Tuuta says, “We know this generation is different. They have a different world view to the older generation, and that stretches to their viewpoint on the Māori world.”

Tuuta also says that it is the time of the year to look at these issues, to take advantage of everyone being together in one place.

“Families come together, from the elders to the parents to the children and teenagers,” says Tuuta.

There is a concern the relaxed attitude of most will have a detrimental impact.

Tuuta says, “There are those that are really committed to their land, but those people are very few. If Māori do not look after their land, what will become of it?”

Something to contemplate as we usher in a new year.