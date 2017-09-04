Taki Rua perform Hinepau at the Kōanga Festival

Hinepau is a Māori language children's play by Taki Rua Māori Theatre Company in Wellington. The play was performed at Te Pou Theatre in Auckland as part of the Kōanga Festival.

Hinepau is a hardcase also a serious play that highlights traditional principles and practises.

Amanda Noblett (Waikato Maniapoto) who acts in the play says, "It's a play that encourages the world to look after Papatūānuku and Ranginui, Māori protocols and principles, praying before felling trees and meals, that sort of thing."

She says, "Another topic is to stand proud, know who you are and be comfortable with yourself."

Adapted from a classic children's book written by Gavin Bishop published in 1993, it's been translated into Māori to inspire children to have an affinity for the Māori language and theatre.

Noblett says, "To regenerate the Māori language and feed our children. To show them that our noble language is awesome and it needs to be celebrated in NZ and abroad."

She says, "Also to promote theatre. This is a job, it's fulfilling and I think it's awesome."

In the last few months, the play has been touring the country.

"Some of the schools haven't yet seen a play fully performed in the Māori language, as well our Māori movements with song and dance, so that's a major goal, to see more Māori language plays throughout the world, but it starts at home," says Noblett.

The play is heading to Kaitaia, Taranaki and the South Island.