Takatāpui rangatahi resource to provide support to whānau

A second resource in a series about takatāpui well-being has been created by Tīwhanawhana Trust Chair and takatāpui activist Dr Elizabeth Kerekere in collaboration with RainbowYOUTH.

Growing up Takatāpui: Whānau Journeys is part of the resource, Takatāpui: Part of the Whānau which is formed by interviews with seven takatāpui rangatahi and their whānau about the importance of whānau support.

The print and digital resource features whānau of different kinds and reflects the challenges and triumphs they have gone through together. It sheds light on how whānau support can improve the well-being of takatāpui rangatahi using the Te Whare Tapa Whā Māori health model.

Dr Kerekere says, “our takatāpui rangatahi often experience discrimination, violence and rejection because of their diverse sexes, sexualities and gender identities. Studies show that this leads to higher rates of depression, self-harm and suicide than for their heterosexual and cisgender peers."

Communications and Operations Manager at RainbowYOUTH found the interview process humbling.

“Being able to meet and listen to the stories of these incredible people was a ‘I can’t believe I actually have this job’ kind of moment. These stories are taonga that we are so excited to share in a way that hopefully helps those who are struggling. I’m very proud of this resource."

The resource is free in Aotearoa and it beneficial for takatāpui who are struggling to communicate with their whānau.

Duder says that the funding received from Te Ara Whiriwhiri, Te Puni Kōrkiri and It’s Not OK have meant that the resource’s reach will be considerable.

“We were able to develop a website to make the resource more interactive and accessible,” says Duder, “we’ve included audio excerpts from the interviews, and we’ve provided links to other resources that shed more light on takatāpui issues. We want this website to be a thing that can grow as more resources are published, and will act as an awesome digital library of takatāpui content”.

Dr Kerekere adds that “whānau remains the core place of identity and belonging for our young people. We hope this resource serves as a reminder that if we put our children at the centre, we will transform our whanau”.

Those wanting to visit the website or order resources can visit www.takatāpui.nz

Growing up Takatāpui: Whānau Journeys resource. Image/ www.takatapui.co.nz