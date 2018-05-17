TAHUA 2018: Mouldy hospitals, empty shoes

Mouldy hospitals, nursing strikes, and rows of empty shoes symbolising the impact of suicide and mental health have marred perceptions of the public health system in 2017.

Last year nearly 30 million dollars in total was allocated to Māori health services like Whānau Ora, Family Violence Intervention, Rangatahi Suicide Prevention and the Waka Oranga Mobile Health Clinic.

More than 224 million dollars was put into Mental Health last year to be spread over 4 years. Many in the sector feel the figure should be higher.

Minister of Health Dr David Clark said, "that the reality is, that the legacy of underfunding in Health will take some years to turn around."