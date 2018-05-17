TAHUA 2018: Cautious optimism for Arts allocation

New Zealanders involved in the creative sector are awaiting the government's arts allocation in today's budget with cautious optimism.

Labour have said they will continue support for Māori kaupapa including Māori artists, through the Toi Iho brand and 'Te Matatini' and other kapa haka competitions.

The Māori screen industry body - Ngā Aho Whakaari say the funding for Māori filmmaking in last year's budget was welcomed but they are concerned that the $63.9mil over four years is not enough to grow and develop a healthy and innovative industry.