TAHUA 2017: Addiction services to get a boost

With police and customs meth seizures at a decade high, the $100 million announced for DHBs will mean there will be more help in there for addiction services.

"Kei te pirangi mātou atu i te waru miriona engari nā rātou anō te pūtea nā reira kāore anō kua whakarite ko tehea kia haere ki a matou engari kua whakarite rite ki te mahi ngatahi ki te pirimia tuarua," says Marama Fox of the Māori Party.

Denis O'Reilly of CART says P use is at epidemic levels and there needs to be more investment into the community.

"I think the Māori approach around community and whānau whakawhānautanga is exactly the way," explains Consultancy, Advocacy, Research and Research Trust (CART) Trustee Denis O'Reilly.

"We want $8mil plus, however, it is their Budget. That funding hasn't been allocated to us yet, but we are going to be working with the deputy prime minister.," says Fox.

Former P user, Bobbie Lee Edwards has been clean for nearly five months and says she was considering going to Australia for help because the waiting lists here for rehab were so long.

"I don't them I needed it yesterday, you're telling me that I have to sit here and wait for I think it was 8 weeks at first, then I went away and tried to get other help and I come back and a week later it went to 36 weeks."

In the end, she was able to get through it on her own but says she couldn't have done it without the help of her very supportive family to keep her on track.

With the new funding announcement perhaps the waiting lists may shorten for those who need the help.