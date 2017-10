A new survey says 53% of New Zealanders believe that new fathers don't take the full parental leave they are entitled to out of fear they'll be viewed as less committed to their job.

33% believe parental leave is viewed as the right and responsibility of the mother, while 14% say the discrepancy is due to the adverse impact on the father's finances.

Only 22% said their organisation offers parental leave for male employees on equal terms to female employees.