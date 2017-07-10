Supreme winner of Miromoda competition prepares for fashion week

Kahungunu designer Misty Ratima is off to New Zealand Fashion Week after being named the supreme winner of the Miromoda Fashion Design competition.

Ratima’s signature outfit that appeared on the Miromoda runway in Porirua on the 24 of June, features a dark blue Jumpsuit made from Italian wool.

Ratima appeared on Kawe Kōrero and spoke about where she draws her inspiration from. She says, “From my grandmothers going back to my childhood and my mother. She was always dressed beautifully and they were all great sewers. I love fashion and dressing women to make them look beautiful.”

When asked what her point of difference is and what makes her line so special, she says, “Perhaps it's the Māori thinking behind my clothing. It also promotes the feminine aspect of the Māori world. This line of clothing celebrates Matariki, celebrates women and family togetherness, all those kinds of things.”

She says she looks up to other Māori designers who have been in her shoes, participated in Miromoda and gone on to succeeded in the industry.

“I have seen Adrienne Whitewood and Shona Tawhiao enter the Miromoda contest and succeed. Jeanine Clarkin, Keri Nathan, and all of those Māori women fashionistas.

The Indigenous Māori Fashion entity Miromoda was formed in 2008 and debuted at NZ Fashion Week in 2009.