Support for domestic violence paid leave bill

Women’s Refuge is supporting Green MP Jan Logie’s private members bill that would give victims of domestic violence paid leave from work.

The bill which has unanimous support in the house, also makes economic sense according to Women’s Refuge Chief Executive Dr Ang Jury. “Businesses need to realise that this actually makes economic sense. Happier workers are productive workers.”

Jury welcomes the bill and the efforts by the Greens to put the issue on the table, “It’s obviously not been a priority for government."

This comes as Women’s Refuge released research showing 60.1% of victims were in full-time employment before they entered an abusive relationship, but just 27.5% remained in work during the relationship. That figure rose to just 34% once they had left the relationship.

