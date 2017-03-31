Suicide rate in rural areas higher than in cities

Rural health services are urging the Government to provide more mental health support in the regions after data reveals rural suicide rates are higher than in the cities.

Over the last 10 years, suicide rates in rural New Zealand have been on average 20 to 50 per cent higher than urban suicide rates.

Rural Health Alliance Aotearoa New Zealand is pleading for the Government to provide more funding for people in rural areas struggling with mental health and addiction issues.

Waikato is the worst hit with rural suicides but Māori suicide rates remain higher than any other ethnicity in Aotearoa.

579 New Zealanders took their own lives last year, 129 of them were Māori.

Te Rau Matatini mental health consultant, Tio Sewell, spoke to Kawe Kōrero Reporters and says this is a big issue for the whole country.

He says, “It's prevalent in cities and country towns alike all over the country.”

“At Te Rau Matatini we have a sector called Te Waka Hourua, this month we supported 3 of their proposals,” says Sewell.

“At the beginning of this month Te Waka Hourua which started a programme in South Auckland in regards to promoting a person’s essence and well-being that was one programme which would encourage Māori organisations in the regions to stamp out this disease.”

Sewell points out, “I also turned to Hauraki region to another programme we assisted with over there was Te Pātūtū Oranga for men and help deter them from suicide.”

He hopes these programmes will be a positive step towards stamping out suicide.

“Just by showing love and supporting each other that's a start,” says Sewell.

FOR HELP, CONTACT THE FOLLOWING:

* Suicide Crisis Helpline (open 24/7) - 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO).

This is a service for people who may be thinking about suicide, or those who are concerned about family or friends.

* Lifeline (open 24/7) - 0800 543 354

* Depression Helpline (open 24/7) - 0800 111 757

* Your local Rural Support Trust - 0800 787 254 (0800 RURAL HELP)

* Healthline (open 24/7) - 0800 611 116

* Samaritans (open 24/7) - 0800 726 666

* Youthline (open 24/7) - 0800 376 633. You can also text 234 for free between 8am and midnight, or email talk@youthline.co.nz

* 0800 WHATSUP children's helpline - phone 0800 9428 787 between 1pm and 10pm on weekdays and from 3pm to 10pm on weekends. Online chat is available from 7pm to 10pm every day at www.whatsup.co.nz.

* Kidsline (open 24/7) - 0800 543 754. This service is for children aged 5 to 18. Those who ring between 4pm and 9pm on weekdays will speak to a Kidsline buddy. These are specially trained teenage telephone counsellors.

* Alcohol Drug Helpline (open 24/7) - 0800 787 797. You can also text 8691 for free.