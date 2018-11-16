Strong Māori presence at VNZMAs

Is it a reflection of the changing face of popular New Zealand music?

There was a strong Māori presence at the Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards last night from presenting and entertainment right through to taking out awards.

The theme of last night’s Legacy Award was 'looking back to look forward' and winners Upper Hutt Posse made their stance clear, shouting out “Death to all oppressors!”

While Che Fu paid tribute to Ngā Tama Toa in his performance, not only was the Māori presence felt through political statements but through fashion.

VNZMA co-presenter Stan Walker says, “This is my nan's korowai, it's over 150 years old. It's completely kiwi feathers from Tuhoe.”

And for the host of Māori nominees, it was more about whanaungatanga and less about competition.

Sonz of Zion Singer Riapo Panapa says, "We're all whānau, we're all brothers so, at the end of the day, music's the winner."

Tomorrow People’s Hamokiterangi Dell says, "Sonz of Zion and Katchafire are our whānau."

But even so, Six60, Troy Kingi, Sonz of Zion, Swidt and Alien Weaponry all went home with Tuis.

Alien Weaponry says, "This is our first Tui and we're so stoked to win it so it's awesome."

Māori are not newcomers to the music scene, but they're being recognised now more than ever.