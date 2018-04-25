A story to remember

A 12-year-old girl has become a special news correspondent for Māori Television this ANZAC.

Kerera Morgan tells the story of her great grandfather’s damaged medals. The Auckland student visited the Royal New Zealand Air Force base at Whenuapai to repair the medals of James Jellicoe Hunt.

“I wanted to learn about what they actually meant and wear them on ANZAC Day,” says Kerera.

Hunt served overseas with the 28th Māori Battalion. Through the medals, Kerera retraced his journey through the Second World War.

A medal with a red, white and green ribbon signified the national flag of Italy, a country where he had served. Another medal was awarded for the defence. Its ribbon of burning orange and black represented air raids and blackouts.

“He was a long way from home. His parents didn't want him to join. But he left the milking sheds of Hawera when he was 17 years old," says Kerera.

Kerera reported and presented her special story on Māori Television’s Te Kāea news.

“Because of my koro and all his friends I am here today,” she says.