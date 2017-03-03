State care abuse inquiry expected to highlight department issues

President of the Māori Women’s Welfare League, Prue Kapua, says a full inquiry into the abuse towards young people within state care is needed.

Kapua spoke to Kawe Kōrero Reporters and says an inquiry has a good chance of identifying the systemic issues within state care.

“We need to understand the implications of what’s occurred.

“And we also need to give some people closure and assurance that it won’t happen again in the future.”

She says however the public inquiry into abuse of people in state care contradicts the reform which will see Māori children placed with any family who may not be their kin.

Kapua says Māori are disproportionately represented in state care because of the system and institutional racism.

“We’ve had pieces of research that have showed things that haven’t worked.

“But if we can look across peoples’ experiences and we can see how things happened through the department then I think we’ll be able to identify what went wrong within the department.”