Stars defeat Steel in ANZ Premiership

The Northern Stars managed to end the season on a high defeating the Southern Steel 65-59 last night at Pulman Arena in Auckland

The Stars have failed to make the playoffs again this year. But for shooter Maia Wilson, her performance all season has been outstanding. This would suggest she's in line for a recall to the Silver Ferns for the Netball Quad Series and Constellation Cup.

Maia Wilson stacked up some impressive shooting stats at 93%, sinking 42/45 goals in the game against the Steel.

It is this type of performance produced by Wilson, week in week out, that puts her in contention for a recall to the Silver Ferns.

Wilson's future is a bit uncertain, as she has yet to re-sign with the Northern Stars. She was not selected for the 2018 Commonwealth Games Squad, however, she did make the wider training squad and was a late call up to cover injury.

Wilson continues her training in the hopes of making the squad.

The Silver Ferns are set to be named on August 14 and Wilson also hopes to confirm where she will be playing next season.