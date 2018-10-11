Standing Rock leader speaks at WIBF

Former chairman of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, Dave Archambault, is urging indigenous business groups to engage with institutions who provide financial assistance to corporate companies looking to utilise their land.

Archambault attended the World Indigenous Business Forum (WIBF) in Rotorua this week and spoke about solutions to balancing environmental and cultural needs of communities with business.

“Start educating financial institutions that corporate companies are not socially responsible, they’re not looking out for human rights, they’re not looking out for cultural rights,” says Archambault.

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe gained global attention for their opposition to the Dakota Access Pipeline which is being built to transport crude oil from domestic wells to American consumers.

“Educate the shareholders and investors and those institutions can change the direction of the company.”

Archambault presented his ideas to indigenous business delegations from more than 25 countries.

The WIBF is a major platform to showcase indigenous business, engage indigenous people in global economic discussions and leverage trade.

“One of the things that we know works is if we come together and unite but we also have to participate in the way the government is structured.”