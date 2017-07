This evening on Kawe Korero, spokesperson for the Tongan community in New Zealand debated with Tongan Fullbright Scholar Trish Tupou about whether Māori Television should have aired the first episode of the controversial series “Jonah from Tonga”.

Māori Television has now withdrawn the series Jonah from Tonga.

Once the full Board of Māori Television became aware of the screening of the programme on Thursday evening, a decision was made then to pull the series.